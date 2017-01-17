Santo Domingo.- Wages of up to RD$34,685 (US$752) monthly (RD$416,220 yearly) don't pay income tax, according to the Internal Taxes Agency's (DGII) inflation adjustment.

A DGII statement says the adjustment based on the Tax Code uses the Central Bank's Consumer Price Index. "Every year the DGII publishes a notice in January informing the table with the adjustments. The indexation was suspended for three years, from 2013 to 2015, by provision of law 253-12, fiscal reform for the financial sustainability of the State."

"This suspension of the inflation adjustment to the minimum exempt from the individual's income left without being indexed or not corrected for inflation totals around RD$3,500 per month."