Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Panama.- The Government of the Dominican Republic on Tuesday pledged to revise its list of tax havens to remove Panama from that classification, said Panama's Foreign Ministry, EFE reports.

The promise that Panama would be considered a "cooperating country" in fiscal issues emerged at a meeting between Dominican Republic Economy deputy minister Hugo Rivera, and Panama counterpart Luis Miguel Hincapié, held in Santo Domingo.

The Panamanian diplomat said the Dominican Republic will review "as soon as possible" the Internal Taxes Agency's (DGII) list of tax havens, which is related to a local regulation on prices of transfers or transactions. Other countries including Andorra, Bahamas, Gibraltar, Ireland, Liberia, Guatemala and Costa Rica still figure on \ Dominican Republic's list.

Last April's scandal of the Panama papers unleashed a whirlwind of criticism against the Central American country, despite having passed laws in recent years to modernize and make Panama's financial system more transparent.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
9 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 18 Jan 2017 9:20 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Just wonder !!! How many ghost accounts in Panama are going to be closed will have their funds transferred to other offshore tax havens ??



Written by: zooma, 18 Jan 2017 9:20 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
duplicate



Written by: zooma, 18 Jan 2017 9:20 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
duplicate



Written by: bernies, 18 Jan 2017 5:24 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Money talks and Bull S. walks. That the law of the land.
Written by: FragranteDelicto, 19 Jan 2017 11:45 AM
From: United States
Mi gusto Las Bahamas
Written by: FragranteDelicto, 19 Jan 2017 11:46 AM
From: United States
Mi gusto Las Bahamas
Written by: FragranteDelicto, 19 Jan 2017 11:47 AM
From: United States
Mi gusto Las Bahamas
Written by: FragranteDelicto, 19 Jan 2017 11:47 AM
From: United States
Mi gusto Las Bahamas
Written by: Tuznik, 19 Jan 2017 1:53 PM
From: United States
This even came up today in the confirmation of Mnunchin .
Gee ! He seems to have forgotten his company in The Cayman Islands on his list of holdings to the American congress .he listed it in an additional form letter . But this congress hasn't had time to look into this company . An old lawyers trick .. If you don't want it seen but must file it . Do it so nobody has time to looking I it before a hearing . I think all of this investigating will disappear . There is too much money involved in all of this . It will all come down to ( don't show me the money ) and laws will be set to improve and modernize this point . As per mr Mnunchin . And the Central American banking systems ,
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 