Panama.- The Government of the Dominican Republic on Tuesday pledged to revise its list of tax havens to remove Panama from that classification, said Panama's Foreign Ministry, EFE reports.
The promise that Panama would be considered a "cooperating country" in fiscal issues emerged at a meeting between Dominican Republic Economy deputy minister Hugo Rivera, and Panama counterpart Luis Miguel Hincapié, held in Santo Domingo.
The Panamanian diplomat said the Dominican Republic will review "as soon as possible" the Internal Taxes Agency's (DGII) list of tax havens, which is related to a local regulation on prices of transfers or transactions. Other countries including Andorra, Bahamas, Gibraltar, Ireland, Liberia, Guatemala and Costa Rica still figure on \ Dominican Republic's list.
Last April's scandal of the Panama papers unleashed a whirlwind of criticism against the Central American country, despite having passed laws in recent years to modernize and make Panama's financial system more transparent.
Just wonder !!! How many ghost accounts in Panama are going to be closed will have their funds transferred to other offshore tax havens ??
Gee ! He seems to have forgotten his company in The Cayman Islands on his list of holdings to the American congress .he listed it in an additional form letter . But this congress hasn't had time to look into this company . An old lawyers trick .. If you don't want it seen but must file it . Do it so nobody has time to looking I it before a hearing . I think all of this investigating will disappear . There is too much money involved in all of this . It will all come down to ( don't show me the money ) and laws will be set to improve and modernize this point . As per mr Mnunchin . And the Central American banking systems ,