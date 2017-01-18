Initial price thoughts set for new 10-year Dominican bond: Reuters.?

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic set initial price thoughts of low 6% on a new US dollar-denominated 10-year bond, according to two market sources on Wednesday, Reuters reports from New York.

"JP Morgan is bookrunner on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to price later in the day," Reuters said, adding that the State-owned bank BanReservas is co-manager on the offering.

The cable service classified the size of the offering as Benchmark, with a 10 year maturity and IPTs at low 6%.