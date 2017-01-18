Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic set initial price thoughts of low 6% on a new US dollar-denominated 10-year bond, according to two market sources on Wednesday, Reuters reports from New York.

"JP Morgan is bookrunner on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to price later in the day," Reuters said, adding that the State-owned bank BanReservas is co-manager on the offering.

The cable service classified the size of the offering as Benchmark, with a 10 year maturity and IPTs at low 6%.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: PERCEPCION, 18 Jan 2017 2:25 PM
From: United States
MER'CV'RIO(S) HV'MA'NO HV'MO'VR.


Initial price thoughts set for new 10-year Dominican bond: Reuters.?

Won't risk your money her, DR is going down.!!!!


https://goo.gl/maps/PH3a1vsTooS2 IN-APA.?
https://goo.gl/maps/pmA9rkUaJT12


A-CDC (TO THOSE ABOUT TO ROCK) 3MILITARY TRIBUTE


>---(S)HA`RE T83 RO`A.D--->


https://youtu.be/Qwa3OIticd4



Uploaded on May 1, 2011




A.D 'O' _ _ 2RE: #9*6latens0.




EA7'L''E. * * *


Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 