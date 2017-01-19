Close Gallery
Stock Exchange, NY.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Government on Wednesday announced a sovereign bond issue of US$1.2 billion over 10 years at a 5.95% rate.

The Finance Ministry the issue forms part of this year's Financing Plan, "duly consigned in Law No. 690-16, which approves the State Budget for 2017."

 It said the bond's placement was successful and the total demand "was much higher than the amount offered by the country, despite the volatility that has characterized the international financial markets since the end of last year."

"The total demand received was US$2.92 billion, that is, more than twice the amount offered, although the order book was open for only about three hours," the Finance Ministry said, adding that around 180 orders were received from investors from different countries, including the United States, Europe, Latin America and local investors.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 19 Jan 2017 9:00 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
what a fantastic achievment to be able to raise $1.2 billion at this low rate ...we will be able to retire many loans that carry a much higher interest rate . Good work by the central bank
Written by: Adrian29630, 19 Jan 2017 11:54 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Low Rate????? Do me a favor, that rate is giving a return well above average in the current market. If it is paying off other higher rate loans all well and good but these things run in circles and when it is time to pay this back in 10 years the reverse may be the situation. Debt is debt that at some point has to be repaid and there is no guarantee this new debt is to cancel existing debt or is more debt that will itself need to be repaid at some point in the future.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 