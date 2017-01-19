Close Gallery
Land Court
Santo Domingo.- The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced the Regulation on Solutions of Superposed Surveys, to expedite the solution of conflicts over land boundaries with secure technical procedures.

High Court Resolution No. 3645-2016 will also serve to solve conflicts over displaced or overlapping surveys with conflicting boundaries corresponding to land undergoing modifications, without jeopardizing  the procedures established by the Regulation of Cadastral Surveys and definitively resolve the "Technical Surveys" by the surveyor.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said real estate surveys have been historically approved by the Real Property Jurisdiction for survey processes, with errors in measurement, location or displacement. "Evidenced by these historical inconveniences, it is necessary to update, correct and solve the overlap that these phenomena have generated."

It adds that to definitively resolve the inconveniences generated by overlaps, in whole or in part, on real estate with Certificates of Definitive Deeds, "it's necessary to establish the procedure that makes that possibility technically and legally feasible."

COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Tuznik, 19 Jan 2017 4:24 PM
From: United States
Over laps in boundaries . A common thing in the DR . I actually witnessed a jerk who moved a corner monument to make his property fit . It thus screwed up every body else's boundaries .but he got away with it . He had more money than the other land holders affected . So there it is . The corner monument that every measurement will come from . Is still about ten feet from its legal and original national survey . So beware . Men like this guy have it all screwed up . Just to satisfy his own needs .
