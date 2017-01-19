Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Thursday confirmed the participation of 18 Government representatives and of global organizations at the V Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

In a press conference at the Foreign Ministry, Vargas said the leaders will discuss CELAC's Summit of declaration, focused on Food Security, Immigration and Development, and the Global Problem of the Drugs.

Also on tap during the conclave slated for Bavaro, Punta Cana (east), on January 24 and 25, will be the issues such as Nuclear Disarmament, Gender, Advancement of Women, Financing for Development, and the Return of the Guantanamo territory to Cuba.

Also the need to end the blockade against Cuba, the Las Malvinas (Falklands) conflict, indigenous languages, sustainable health systems and the 2020-2030 agenda, among others.