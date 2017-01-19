Santo Domingo.- Dominican Industries Association (AIRD) executive vice President Circe Almanzar on Thursday said Labor minister Jose Fadul's statement on defend workers' severance pay contradicts part of the talks agreed with the business sector.

"We've been talking about starting the dialogue again and in fact part of the dialogue already broken. I's assumed that it's part of this year's agenda to resume the discussion on the Labor Code reform. The negotiations of the National Wage Commission are open. there will be a meeting in the next few days," she said.

As to the wage increase, the AIRD executive said there will be a minimum wage readjustment this year.

Labor Minister

"He isn't without reason that this year corresponds to the discussion over the minimum wage, but we're astonished that a position is already assumed on the issue of unemployment when it's already part of the Labor Code discussions... We hope that the minister, since he has always been a great mediator, to keep doing so," Almánzar said.

On Wednesday Fadul said he will protect the severance pay for "as long as he holds his post" and as an example noted that an employee who has worked in a company for 25 years "cannot be told to go home with one hand over his back and another in front."