Santo Domingo.- Dominican Industries Association (AIRD) executive vice President Circe Almanzar on Thursday said Labor minister Jose Fadul's statement on defend workers' severance pay contradicts part of the talks agreed with the business sector.
"We've been talking about starting the dialogue again and in fact part of the dialogue already broken. I's assumed that it's part of this year's agenda to resume the discussion on the Labor Code reform. The negotiations of the National Wage Commission are open. there will be a meeting in the next few days," she said.
As to the wage increase, the AIRD executive said there will be a minimum wage readjustment this year.
Labor Minister
"He isn't without reason that this year corresponds to the discussion over the minimum wage, but we're astonished that a position is already assumed on the issue of unemployment when it's already part of the Labor Code discussions... We hope that the minister, since he has always been a great mediator, to keep doing so," Almánzar said.
On Wednesday Fadul said he will protect the severance pay for "as long as he holds his post" and as an example noted that an employee who has worked in a company for 25 years "cannot be told to go home with one hand over his back and another in front."
The labor laws here are antiquated and need to be brought up to the 21st century. Benefits such as unemployment should be a state cost funded via employers along with health care and sickness benefit. We might then see employers able to pay decent wages.
Here is the rule - may dismiss employee alleging one or several of the specific causes in the labor code. For cause termination by an employer requires evidence of the commission by the employee of one or several of the listed grounds for termination. It also requires that the employer give notice of the termination and the grounds on which is based to the Dept of Labor within 48hrs of the dismissal. The right of the employer to base the dismissal on a specific cause for termination expires 15 days after the employee has committed the act as grounds for termination.
Failure to prove cause or to render the notice within the stated 48 hrs will make the employer liable for payment to the employee of severance pay.
The advice of legal counsel is strongly recommended before terminating.
Yea I would want to employ a bunch of people and pay good salaries under a rule like this.
For the employee being terminated getting a lump sum of severance may seem good but it isn't much when consider in days of pay. Work 1 year and a day one gets 21 days of pay which is 4 weeks pay and may not be enough time to find another job.
Last year a report said 85% of workers in the formal sector earn RD$15k a month or less. A bank teller told me she made just over US$200 a month, a college grad civil engineer with 10 years exp US$7500 a year and we all know about cops making US$200 a month.
