Santo Domingo.- Agriculture minister Angel Estévez met Thursday with the US Embassy's new agricultural attaché ??Elizabeth Autry, to discuss Dominican Republic's progress in agribusiness and the strong Washington-Santo Domingo bilateral ties.

Estévez said president Danilo Medina's administration aims to maintain a stable business environment between the two nations, including the improvements in health and security in compliance with US import regulations.

He said control stations in ports and airports have been improved, where X-ray units and incinerators have been installed, which, together with a strict system of inspection carried out by Agriculture technicians, avert the entry of pests into the country.

"The international recommendations regarding phyto-sanitary and animal sanitary control in Dominican products that go to foreign soil are being complied with," the official said, and thanked the US authorities for its quick response to the outbreak of the fruit (Med-Fly) in the country.