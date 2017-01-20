Close Gallery
Elizabeth Autry Ángel Estévez
Santo Domingo.- Agriculture minister Angel Estévez met Thursday with the US Embassy's new agricultural attaché ??Elizabeth Autry, to discuss Dominican Republic's progress in agribusiness and the strong Washington-Santo Domingo bilateral ties.

Estévez said president Danilo Medina's administration aims to maintain a stable business environment between the two nations, including the improvements in health and security in compliance with US import regulations.

He said control stations in ports and airports have been improved, where X-ray units and incinerators have been installed, which, together with a strict system of inspection carried out by Agriculture technicians, avert the entry of pests into the country.

"The international recommendations regarding phyto-sanitary and animal sanitary control in Dominican products that go to foreign soil are being complied with," the official said, and thanked the US authorities for its quick response to the outbreak of the fruit (Med-Fly) in the country. 

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: Tuznik, 22 Jan 2017 3:21 PM
From: United States
Judging by this allegiance. . When trump stars pushing American capitalism though out Latin America . And making demands . There will be the same resistance to it tha spread out if the Cuban revolution again . I was young but payed attention . The revolution against American capitalism spread like wild fire all over Latin America . Again . This will be a very important site in the future .
So hang on tight to it . This site will become very informative . As will other sites like this . American capitalism is not going to accepted as trump thinks it will . He isn't going to bully Latin America around with market busting and demands like it was in the 50s and 60s . So I'll hang around and listen .
If the DR does come to a good agreement agriculturally . This site will be the perfect sounding board for other Latin American country's that won't buckle under to his bombastic capitalist attitude .
Written by: Tuznik, 22 Jan 2017 3:48 PM
From: United States
Quick ! Serve up some of the DR s piña dulce pine apples ! Tourist don't buy them at the stands .
If they did . these DR grown pineapples would dominate the American market . So make sure she gets a taste of them . The Best pineapples there are ! Nothing is close in comparison .
