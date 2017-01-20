Santo Domingo.- Environment minister Francisco Dominguez on Friday said conserving Valle Nuevo National Park is an urgent priority, since seven of every 10 Dominicans benefit from the waters of the rivers born there.

The official pledged however, to launch a program whose first part would provide the villagers with as many as 50 homes, and have been offered jobs as park rangers and in nurseries, with a salary of 7,000, and health insurance as well.

He said the waters from the protected area supply more than a dozen aqueducts are and are also a source of electricity, so its destruction should be prevented, because "it ' a great source of life."

"Valle Nuevo is the mother of the waters. To continue this process of deterioration is to destroy Valle Nuevo, he said, any action to protect the park benefits the communities," Dominguez said, adding that around 15 percent of its surface area is nearly irreparably, "and such a problem requires taking quick decisions."