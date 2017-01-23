Santo Domingo.- The Foreign Ministry on Sunday said 14 heads of state and government who will come to the country Tuesday for the Fifth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to discuss food security, immigration and the global drugs problem, among other issues.

The CELAC countries national coordinators have held meetings in Bavaro, Punta Cana (east) since Saturday, analyzing the documents they'll present to the leaders during the conclave.

"Representatives of the 33 CELAC member countries will discuss the US blockade against Cuba, regional integration, economic, social and cultural policy; Migration and development; And technical cooperation among other issues, of which a conclusion will be presented on Wednesday," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Also nuclear disarmament, the return of Guantánamo to Cuba, the Las Malvinas (Falkland's) conflict, indigenous languages, sustainable health systems and the agenda 20-30.

Presidents

Confirmed attendance" Raul Castro of Cuba; Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela; Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexico; Juan Manuel Santos, Colombia; Evo Morales, Bolivia; Michelle Bachelet, Chile and Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua.

Also Jocelerme Privert, Haiti; Charles A. Savarin; Dominica; Salvador Sánchez, El Salvador; Juan Carlos Varela, Panama; Rafael Correa, Ecuador and David Granger of Guyana.

Ther'll also be nine regional integration mechanisms and four extra-regional partners, as well as delegations of vice ministers from Peru, Bahamas, Brazil and Saint Lucia.

Revolving Presidency

On Wednesday president Danilo Medina will hand over CELAC's one-year revolving presidency to El Salvador leader Salvador Sánchez Cerén.