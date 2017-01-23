Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- The Dominican Foreign Ministry on Monday said it regrets the absence of the Chilean president Michelle Bachelet, at the 5th CELAC Summit of Heads of State and Government and expressed its solidarity with Chile, where forest and wildfires have devastated several regions of the country.

Bachelet announced her decision to cancel her attendance at the summit due to the fires during a Council of Ministers in the Chilean government headquarters at Palacio de la Moneda on Monday.

The Dominican Foreign Ministry tweeted its "solidarity with the brotherly Chilean people" and lamented the Chilean leader's absence at the conclave, to be held at the resort Bavaro, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Chilean leader also canceled her planned working visit to Haiti after the summit, local media said, quoting sources.

In a hot spell of temperatures above 35 degrees in central Chile, the raging fires have charred more than 127,000 hectares of vegetation, crops, forests and houses in seven regions.