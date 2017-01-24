Foreign ministers kick off regional Summit in Punta Cana.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic .- The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Foreign ministers on Tuesday began a meeting leading to approve the documents and declarations to be signed by the heads of state and Government when its V Summit concludes, EFE reports.

In Bavao, PUnta Cana today, Dominican Foreign minister Miguel Vargas inaugurated the CELAC foreign ministers meeting with a call for to strengthen this mechanism of dialogue and political consensus.

After that meeting the Summit will be inaugurated, with Dominican Republic transferring the organization's temporary presidency to El Salvador.

Among the special declarations include two a call to end the blockade on Cuba and to return Guantanamo to the island, which has the support of all CELAC countries, according to diplomatic sources quoted by EFE.