Close Gallery
Bavaro Convention Center.
Zoom Picture

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic .- The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Foreign ministers on Tuesday began a meeting leading to approve the documents and declarations to be signed by the heads of state and Government when its V Summit concludes, EFE reports.

In Bavao, PUnta Cana today, Dominican Foreign minister Miguel Vargas inaugurated the CELAC foreign ministers meeting with a call for to strengthen this mechanism of dialogue and political consensus.

After that meeting the Summit will be inaugurated, with Dominican Republic transferring the organization's temporary presidency to El Salvador.

Among the special declarations include two a call to end the blockade on Cuba and to return Guantanamo to the island, which has the support of all CELAC countries, according to diplomatic sources quoted by EFE.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 24 Jan 2017 1:21 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
This meeting is a good measure of how far down Casa de Campo has slipped .Several years ago, it would be unimaginable that this meeting would not be in Casa de Campo,,with all the other meetings.
Written by: PERCEPCION, 24 Jan 2017 1:28 PM
From: United States
(S)EA'4FA''I'' HV'MA'NO HV'MO'VR.


Foreign ministers kick off regional Summit in Punta Cana.

Timothy Michael Dolan (born February 6, 1950) is an American cardinal prelate of the Catholic Church. Appointed by Pope Benedict XVI, Dolan serves as the tenth and current Archbishop of New York.

Dolanrealtor.com ''C 1 T''.!!!!

Cutting down a big limb.!!!!


>---(S)HA`RE T83 RO`A.D--->


https://youtu.be/2iipDHN0dXw


Published on Apr 6, 2014.



A.D 'O' _ _ 2RE: #9*6latens0.



C'PS: FRAME 8:06



EA7'L''E. * * *
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 