Close Gallery
Export
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The National Statistics Office (ONE) and the Dominican Exporters Association (ADOEXPO) on Tuesday agreed to jointly manage foreign trade statistics and the sector´s characteristics.

ONE director Alexandra Izquierdo said managing the country's exports statistics is of great importance for the economy of the Dominican Republic.

"To know first-hand the acquisition of raw materials, manufacturing process and the various stages of transformation, to the destination of producers abroad by the companies of the export sector is of vital importance to stipulate with scientific rigor where there is solidity and where there are areas with room for improvement," Izquierdo said.

For ADOEXPO president Alvaro Sousa, collecting statistical information in conjunction with ONE is a fundamental step to make wise decisions based on data that benefit the vast majority.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: foresthill, 24 Jan 2017 4:54 PM
From: Dominican Republic, santo domingo
What a pile of crap this article has no use whatsoever.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 