Santo Domingo.- The National Statistics Office (ONE) and the Dominican Exporters Association (ADOEXPO) on Tuesday agreed to jointly manage foreign trade statistics and the sector´s characteristics.

ONE director Alexandra Izquierdo said managing the country's exports statistics is of great importance for the economy of the Dominican Republic.

"To know first-hand the acquisition of raw materials, manufacturing process and the various stages of transformation, to the destination of producers abroad by the companies of the export sector is of vital importance to stipulate with scientific rigor where there is solidity and where there are areas with room for improvement," Izquierdo said.

For ADOEXPO president Alvaro Sousa, collecting statistical information in conjunction with ONE is a fundamental step to make wise decisions based on data that benefit the vast majority.