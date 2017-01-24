Trump looms large at Dominican Republic regional conclave.!!!!

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. - The presidents of Latin America and the Caribbean or their representatives meet Tuesday to discuss plans on immigration, security and drug trafficking amid uncertainty over the region's future ties with US president Donald Trump.

Though the trade and political ties with the new US administration doesn't figure in the meeting's official agenda, Dominican Foreign minister Miguel Vargas didn't rule out addressing the issue during the meeting of leaders on Wednesday.

"Our purpose is to widen and sustain relations at the highest level with the United States, because the commitment in the case of the countries that form CELAC, in terms of relations, is with the government and with the American people" and not only with the new president, Vargas said, quoted by listin.com.do.

Dominican president Danilo Medina will inaugurate the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit Tuesday night in the Barcelo Bávaro luxury hotel complex in Punta Cana??, 200 kilometers east of Santo Domingo.

Prior to the meeting of leaders, foreign ministers and representatives from the 33 nations that make up the group on Tuesday will draft the statement that will be signed by the leaders on food security, immigration and the fight against drug trafficking.

The leaders also plan to sign 20 individual resolutions, including one to call for an end to the US blockade on Cuba.

The regional summit comes a few days after Trump's protectionist speech and announcement to renegotiate a similar agreement with Central America and the Dominican Republic DR-Cafta.