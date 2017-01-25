Santo Domingo.- Labor minister Jose Ramon Fadul on Tuesday reiterated he doesn't agree with eliminating the severance pay and warned that his position is firm.

"I do not agree with annulling the dismissal, I do not agree with that. The only thing that the worker has after working 15 or 20 years, at the end when he goes home exhausted, without anything, is the severance pay," the official said.

Regarding the statement by National Industries Association spokesperson Circe Almánzar, that the Labor Minister broke the dialogue with his assertion on severance pay, Fadul denied it.

"I have not broken the dialogue. I simply do not agree, because what is the worker's savings, is his severance pay when his work life ends at the end. So in the end you're going to tell them that they have nothing. You've seen that nobody in this country can save with a minimum wage... The benefits is what they take. That is not breaking the dialogue, everyone sets positions. They have positions and everyone has a position, that's what the dialogues are for," he said.

He said that his role is regulator and mediator, but noted that he also has positions.