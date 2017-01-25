Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- President Danilo Medina on Tuesday called on the Latin American and Caribbean countries to build a broad regional space for trade, capital investment and financing, technology transfer, the flow of human capital and cooperation to deal with the challenges they face with the US' intention to abandon the policies that have helped to raise the region's expectations of progress.

"It does not seem reasonable to think that the United States and the developed countries, after years pushing openness and globalization, both inside and outside their borders, now abandon these policies that have contributed to raising the hopes of progress of all our peoples," Medina said to open the V Summit of Heads of State and governments of CELAC, held in the Barceló Bávaro Convention Center at Punta Cana.

He said the most optimistic economic projections for this year must be based on improving commodity prices, increasing tourist flow, fostering greater external demand and boosting intraregional trade.

Medina called CELAC, "a space for political consultation, regional integration and collective institutional representation before the international community," which should serve as a stage to face the challenges that lie ahead.

"I will give just one data to illustrate the interconnection of our economies in the global market: the 33 nations that make up CELAC have signed 164 bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements in these years," he said.

He said that while free trade agreements are not perfect tools, the fact that their implementation has opened many doors and generated numerous benefits cannot be denied.

He said all of the region's countries agree that the whole world would lose if the US, Europe and China adopt the model of tariff reprisals that have only served to generate poverty in the past. "It is worrisome that, in the face of announcements of unilateral impositions of tariffs to protect specific industries, the specter of protectionism and the consequent trade wars begin to meander through all the global scenarios."

He also call of great concern that the growing discourse of protectionism and closing of borders isn't limited to the economic sphere but could have serious consequences on the migrant population. "Given these challenges, we understand that CELAC has a great responsibility: to always watch over the interests of our peoples."

He called on the governments of the region to do everything in their power to prevent the return of a past that is now trying to sell itself as superior to the phase of development achieved.

"We must preserve the goodness of an interconnected world, while protecting the achievements in social welfare for the great majority of our countries," Medina said, and insisted that it's not time to isolate and go backward, and "deepen the bonds, to move onward with more forward momentum" instead.