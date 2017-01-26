Dominican Republic.- Veteran politico and lawyer Guido Gómez Mazara on Thursday submitted an antitrust complaint before the competition defense agency (Procompetencia), accusing the Dominican National Brewery (CND) of violating the law against unfair market practices.

Mazara's complaint accuses the CND -maker of the leading beer Presidente- of violating article 50 of the Constitution, which bars monopolies, and Articles 64 and 65 of the Competition Defense Law 42-08.

"On August 2016, Procompetencia conducted a study on competitiveness post-merger CND and AmBeV, which in its view demonstrated the generation of 'high levels of monopoly' in the beer market in the Dominican Republic," the complaint says.

He said AmBeV as an economic agent that took over the brewery had a "collusive conduct" whose result was the rise in price, the restriction of production and the increase of company profits.

He said the National Brewery's monopoly is evidenced from the control of 98% of the beer market, including the 1% imported,, "facilitating an increase in the price of the product to the detriment of the consumer."

In the request dated Nov. 2, 2016, Gómez calls on the regulatory agency, headed by Yolanda Martínez, to adopt precautionary measures including a "Cease and Desist Order to halt the alleged harm to competition or to the determined economic agents."