Santo Domingo.- The growing arrival of Venezuelan women who turn to prostitution in the country starts to concern Dominican sex workers, who complain that they "turn tricks" at below the local market price.

Women's Movement (Modemu) president and former "hooker" Jacqueline Montero said she has received complaints from former colleagues working in Santo Domingo's Malecon, that the South Americans charge as little as RD$2,500 per trick, or below the RD$3,000 which the locals usually charge the "johns" (customers).

"The Venezuelan colleagues have come to invade the market, being very elegant women, because we aren't going to take away their merits, they came with their own hair, not like us who bought it; come with their lipo (liposuction) done, came prepared and are very cute and on top of that, come with a lower cost," the activist said.

Quoted by elcaribe.com.do, Montero called on the foreigners not to "ruin the business" and charge the same price as the Dominicans. "I think the merchandise doesn't have to be so cheap. Everything has gone up, even the lemisol (douche) and the lye soap," Montero said with a laugh.

Men who've used the Venezuelan's sexual services say the foreign women, in addition to being elegant, are usually more educated and less demanding than the Dominicans.

"They look better, are more educated, don't ask for tips and don't demand other things," said a man who asked not to use his name.

They say there are pimps in the East region's tourist areas, who even take them to hotels for a price well below what the Dominican women charge.