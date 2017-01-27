Santo Domingo.- The growing arrival of
Venezuelan women who turn to prostitution in the country starts to concern Dominican
sex workers, who complain that they "turn tricks" at below the local
market price.
Women's Movement (Modemu) president and
former "hooker" Jacqueline Montero said she has received complaints
from former colleagues working in Santo Domingo's Malecon, that the South
Americans charge as little as RD$2,500 per trick, or below the RD$3,000 which
the locals usually charge the "johns" (customers).
"The Venezuelan colleagues have come to
invade the market, being very elegant women, because we aren't going to take
away their merits, they came with their own hair, not like us who bought it; come
with their lipo (liposuction) done, came prepared and are very cute and on top
of that, come with a lower cost," the activist said.
Quoted by elcaribe.com.do, Montero called on the
foreigners not to "ruin the business" and charge the same price as
the Dominicans. "I think the merchandise doesn't have to be so cheap.
Everything has gone up, even the lemisol (douche) and the lye soap," Montero said
with a laugh.
Men who've used the Venezuelan's sexual services
say the foreign women, in addition to being elegant, are usually more educated
and less demanding than the Dominicans.
"They look better, are more educated, don't
ask for tips and don't demand other things," said a man who asked not to use
his name.
They say there are pimps in the East region's
tourist areas, who even take them to hotels for a price well below what the
Dominican women charge.
From: Dominican Republic, santo domingo
DT this is a very noteworthy article.
Who cares what the local hooker wants.
Written by: Brien
, 27 Jan 2017 11:12 AM
From: United States
This is so funny! Thanks DT for putting some humor in my day.
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
This is what is called free market enterprise and competition. Dominicans don't understand these concepts and are all about fixing the market prices.
From: United States
Are the Venezuelans coming in illegally or have they immigrated legally? If the latter , tough titty said the kitty.
From: Dominican Republic, Cabrera
Or in this case to be exact "the pussy". lol
Written by: Siúlóir
, 28 Jan 2017 9:44 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Maybe the Dominican cueros can go work in Maduro's socialist paradise.
Written by: caonabo
, 28 Jan 2017 12:03 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Prostitutes should not be treated as something evil.....men pay for their services....and if you pay for something it has some value......
From: United States
Karma is a beatch!
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:10 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:12 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:13 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:13 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:14 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:14 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:15 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:15 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:16 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:16 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:17 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:17 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:18 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:18 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:19 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 12:19 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: chics
, 29 Jan 2017 10:59 AM
From: United States
wow wait till they get to n.y. and the pay escalates....as does the work schedule...maybe the new "workers" aren't used to doing one "job" a day...and at that rate it is a decent payday...3 aday and they making money....can take a concho home...
Written by: danny00
, 29 Jan 2017 11:47 AM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
don't worry 809, wife is at the old rate of $700 pesos. OK she has a couple of years behind her but also has many years of experience. this counts for something.
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
dannygraj00, don't you ever date to talk about your mom that way kiddo.
She deserves respect. LOL!
You'll be in trouble, the next time you come by to ask her for money, makeup tips and advice about high heels and slutty dressing.
Written by: danny00
, 30 Jan 2017 11:49 AM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
look I got 809, to go to an Internet cafe and buy 5 minutes of time to attack my post. he should be excited that I got his wife some free advising. with my post her phone is ringing off the wall. ..she is worth the $700 pesos. she's better then a plumber when cleaning out pipes. when she gets the pesos in her hand her dentures come out and loves her job. she told me that she's not happy to have to hand over $500 pesos to her husband for his pimping fee. seems high too me. well she's doing all the work while 809, watches. sick puppies in this dr.
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Your mom taught you well dannypajar00, yes, indeed. LOL! :P
Written by: danny00
, 30 Jan 2017 8:43 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
hahahahaha
Written by: danny00
, 30 Jan 2017 8:45 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
seems that I'm the only one on this site that pays attention to u and your wife. LOLOLOLOLOLOL.
Written by: danny00
, 30 Jan 2017 8:51 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
when I was growing up in east New York, and Williamsburg my nick name. was 'THE WIDOWMAKER'
From: United States, United states, homes of taxes and every foul philosophy on the planet.
oye esta gorda cuero lmao, talk about having a low self esteem and zero confidence . So this sorry ass prosttitude is afraid of a little competition; how about improving your product and working on getting better at your proffesion lmao.
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Dannygraj00, your name was the "widowmaker", because of all the men you killed with STDs. You left a trail of broken families, grieving wives and orphan children. You, evil whore, you..!!
Written by: danny00
, 31 Jan 2017 11:49 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
I win u lose u needs to go play in the minor league. your up against the big bats when your up against the. 'WIDOWMAKER'..,,,LOL
Written by: danny00
, 1 Feb 2017 12:04 AM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
809, u need too buy your old lady a straw hat and some suntan cream my god she's getting blacker by the day. u have her working the malecon all day in the brutal sun. ????. 7am --6pm.... the sun is strong. she rest for a few hours and then u push her out for the night shift 9pm-4am. THIS SUCKS. OR SHOULD I SAY SHES THE SUCKER? LOL LOL LOL
Written by: danny00
, 1 Feb 2017 1:13 AM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
BROKEN FAMILES? HAHAHA. YOUR THE BEST 809, don't worry I still love u. your buddy Capt danny00......oye vey.
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Of course you love me, danny. Of all the step daddies you've ever had, I've been the coolest LOL!
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
Wow is not competition GREAT....!!!!!
Better quality services at a lower cost.
I wonder what Haitians whores charge? You can supersize it for one dollar more.
Or perhaps two for the price of one, plus triple D included, double dumb danny00 as an added bonus. He will be the bathroom attendant, ready to clean up after everyone is done, passing out soap, towels and breath mints for a small gratuity. He will be happy with cinco peso.
Who cares what the local hooker wants.
She deserves respect. LOL!
You'll be in trouble, the next time you come by to ask her for money, makeup tips and advice about high heels and slutty dressing.
Wow is not competition GREAT....!!!!!
Better quality services at a lower cost.
I wonder what Haitians whores charge? You can supersize it for one dollar more.
Or perhaps two for the price of one, plus triple D included, double dumb danny00 as an added bonus. He will be the bathroom attendant, ready to clean up after everyone is done, passing out soap, towels and breath mints for a small gratuity. He will be happy with cinco peso.