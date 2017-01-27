Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted the fuel prices for the week from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, when premium gasoline will still cost RD$212.30, and regular RD$196.70,

Regular diesel will still cost RD$151.00 and optimum will still cost RD$164.60 per gallon; avtur will still cost RD$113.90; kerosene RD$139 and fuel oil RD$95.80 per gallon.

Propane gas will cost RD$105, or RD$1.40 higher per gallon, while natural gas will continue at RD$25.26 per cubic meter.

Dominican Republic Central Bank's posted average exchange rate of RD$46.85 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.