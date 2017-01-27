Close Gallery
Visit San Juan de la Maguana while fuel prices are still reasonable....
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted the fuel prices for the week from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, when premium gasoline will still cost RD$212.30, and regular RD$196.70,

Regular diesel will still cost RD$151.00 and optimum will still cost RD$164.60 per gallon; avtur will still cost RD$113.90; kerosene RD$139 and fuel oil RD$95.80 per gallon.

Propane gas will cost RD$105, or RD$1.40 higher per gallon, while natural gas will continue at RD$25.26 per cubic meter.

Dominican Republic Central Bank's posted average exchange rate of RD$46.85 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 