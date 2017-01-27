Santo Domingo.- 27/01/2017- The AES Dominicana Liquefied Natural Gas reception terminal, located in the AES Andres energy complex, has completed the modifications to allow for re-loading and re-exportation of LNG to neighboring Caribbean islands and Central American countries, which can now benefit from the environmental and economic advantages of natural gas.

The information was provided by George Nemeth, Director of LNG Business Development at AES Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC) during the 17th Annual Conference on Energy in the Caribbean organized by the Platts international institute, held in the Dominican Republic from January 26 to 27.

According to Nemeth, nine million dollars were invested in the project to build the new installations of the "AES Andres Marine Facility," which consisted in adapting the existing LNG Reception Terminal to be a port of entry and exit for ships as small as 10,000 cubic meters, which can be filled directly from the existing LNG receiving terminal jetty. For smaller customers, AES will load LNG into ISO tanks at the Liquefied Natural Gas Truck Terminal so that LNG can be delivered via container vessels to neighboring countries. AES has recently begun exporting LNG to the Caribbean via ISO containers.

Innovative project

"This is a highly innovative project that counts on all the guarantees of safety and reliability in addition to the experience that all our professionals have in AES Dominicana that for more than 13 years have successfully operated the LNG terminal and during seven years the terminal to fill trucks," affirms Edwin De los Santos, president of AES Dominicana.

With this project, which concluded at yearend 2016 - De los Santos says - Dominican Republic takes advantage of its excellent geographical location and becomes the first hub of Central America and the Caribbean for the import and export of natural gas, which translates into advantages of being an environmentally-friendly non-renewable energy, it's clean because it doesn't spew ash when ignited, it's non-toxic and produces lower emissions than the traditional naphtha and diesel.

2017 and a vision of clean energy and innovation.

The commissioning of the AES Andres Marine Facility is one of the projects AES Dominicana has in its portfolio and joins the large-scale battery energy storage array system at AES Andres, Itabo and DPP, first and only in the Dominican Republic and the Central American and Caribbean region, which consists of installing around 30MW to contribute to the stability of the interconnected electrical system (SENI) and continue with the injection of more efficient energy into the system. The DPP combined cycle will also start operations, which will inject an additional 114 megawatts of clean energy.

As to renewable energy, AES will add an average of 3.5 MW, through two solar projects in AES Andres and Itabo and two projects of micro hydraulic turbines, to maximize the injection of clean energy into the SENI.