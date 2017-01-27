Trump will bring prosperity to the world: Israel envoy.!!!!

Santo Domingo - Israel ambassador Daniel Saban on Friday said with Donald Trump at the White House the world will enjoy "prosperity" and "protection" in which everyone could agree upon.

The diplomat said Trump is a contrast to Adolf Hitler, who ordered the massacre of Jews in the midst of World War II, and believes in his pledge to improve the economic situation of workers in his country substantially.

"It seems to me that the world is going to enter a period of protection and prosperity and that everyone will be satisfied with the results," said Saban, prior to an event hosted by the Israeli Embassy to mark the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of Nazis concentration camps.

During the ceremony held in the Foreign Ministry, six candles were lit which represented the six million Jews massacred in Nazi concentration camps.