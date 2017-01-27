Trump will bring prosperity to the world: Israel envoy.!!!!

Daniel Saban. Photo funglode.org
Santo Domingo - Israel ambassador Daniel
Saban on Friday said with Donald Trump at the White House the world will enjoy
"prosperity" and "protection" in which everyone could agree
upon.
The diplomat said Trump is a contrast to Adolf
Hitler, who ordered the massacre of Jews in the midst of World War II, and believes
in his pledge to improve the economic situation of workers in his country substantially.
"It seems to me that the world is going
to enter a period of protection and prosperity and that everyone will be
satisfied with the results," said Saban, prior to an event hosted by the
Israeli Embassy to mark the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of Nazis concentration
camps.
During the ceremony held in the Foreign Ministry,
six candles were lit which represented the six million Jews massacred in Nazi concentration
camps.
From: United States
Written by: Slick
, 27 Jan 2017 5:43 PM
From: Dominican Republic
What a line of b.s. from the ambassador.
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
This ambassador is so out of date ..I doubt if there is any decent economist advocating protectioism anywhere in the world. Since WW2 , we have all been working towards free trade as far as it can sensibly be taken ..but to suggest there is a link between protectionism and prosperity is just not common sense .
There will never be really true free trade because the politicians play around with the exchange rates to give their products a world wide advantage but protectionism leads to black markets , retaliations but most importantly uneconomical production.
From: Dominican Republic, La Romana
The only difference between the policy of Trump and the policiy of Hitler is the group of people they discriminate against. Hitler had a problem with the Jews,(and Gypsies, colored people, gay people and...) because his mother was half Jewish and his aunt. Donald Trump has a problem with Arabs. (If they are not rich.) I do not know if there is any link to his mother, but it might be worth investigting....
Of course the official representative of Israel on the Dominican Republic is pro Trump, as long as he is anti Arab.
Any economy can only grow by investments. Any limitation will hamper any economy. The limitation in workforce when Mexicans stop working in the USA will kill the US industry and food production.
Written by: zooma
, 29 Jan 2017 11:55 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic
Trump is a catalyst increasing the chaos of an already unstable world.
Of course, the Israeli envoy likes Trump as GoneNative points out because Trump is anti Arab.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
I would not immediately discard his statements as a complete case of bias hogwash. I have a lot of respect for Israel. This little place is a true powerhouse. Despite challenges of geography, size and diplomacy, Israel is ranked eighth most powerful country in the world. It has a small army yet has managed to survive while surrounded by Arab enemies. The Israeli mind has brought enormous number of inventions and innovations to become the most advanced country in the Middle East.
Unlike its oil rich neighbors, it has limited natural resources, intensive development of the agricultural and industrial sectors has made Israel largely self-sufficient in food production. Israel is 60% desert, but has enough excess production to create a robust export fruit and vegetables industry. Their cows are some of the most productive in the world.
Therefore, I have no choice but listen, not dismiss what he states, but rather pay close attention, take a wait and see approach, then we will talk
From: Dominican Republic, La Romana
guillermone,I fail to see the connection between cows who produce a lot of milk and a purely political statement by an ambassador. Also the miltairy power of Israel does not mean its ambassador is always right. Unless of course you believe the propaganda from Israel.
Adittedly, Israel has the best trained army in the world, but that alone does not bring about peace.
From: Dominican Republic, La Romana
guillermone,I fail to see the connection between cows who produce a lot of milk and a purely political statement by an ambassador. Also the miltairy power of Israel does not mean its ambassador is always right. Unless of course you believe the propaganda from Israel.
Adittedly, Israel has the best trained army in the world, but that alone does not bring about peace.
Written by: danny00
, 29 Jan 2017 8:34 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
GONE NATIVE, trump also hates Dominicans. HAHAHAHAHA. I think u have lost it kid I can't understand why he hates the sand diggers. maybe u guys should bring them into your country I like this idea. maybe some of them can move into your house. they say a fool is born every minute.
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum
I fail to see the connection between cows who produce a lot of milk and a purely political statement-GoneNative
-------------
I see how you took my statement out of context in an effort to discredit my point. But of course "cows who produce a lot of milk" has nothing to do with the issue. There is obviously no connection with the alleged prosperity Trump will bring to the world.
However Im sorry to see how you failed to see at least some correlation. The point I wish to make is this, when ever someone says something which carries weight, I always take it with a grain of salt. But I also consider the source from where it is coming from. I never firmly implied that what Saban stated will undoubtedly come true. What I did say was that based on who he is and where he comes from I wouldn't automatically dismiss it as political. If Warren Buffett or Hypolito Mejia would have made the same statement who of the two do you think I will take serious? Like I said before, consider the source
