Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's national retailers grouped in Fenacerd on Monday revealed that sales climbed last year, and affirm it was thanks to the country's stability and growth.

In fact, Fenacerd president, Ricardo Rosario, and vice president Julián Antonio Parra and Provisions Confederation executive Gilberto Luna expect a "much better 2017."

In separate statements, the retail leaders agree that numerous government initiatives such as financing for micro and small businesses at low interest rates led them to be more competitive.

Rosario reiterated that the retail sector was very stable and grew in 2016, which prompted a jump in sales at fair prices. "For retail in general, there was a growth in sales during the last four months of 2016, so it had a lot to do with the increase in the flow of currency."

The business leader also stressed the climate of confidence achieved by the government, "which has attracted a number of foreign investments."