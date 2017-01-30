Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic.- Construction on the Hato Mayor-San Pedro de Macorís 36-kilometer highway is more than 80 percent complete, and is expected to open by the end of February.
Public Ministry Works chief of staff Ramón Antonio Pepín said the road and other works being built in the East region were part of Danilo Medina's 2016 presidential campaign promises.
During an inspection tour accompanied by Hato Mayor lawmakers and officials, Pepin said the project will conclude the Road Grid of the East, formed by the around San Pedro and La Romana; the San Pedro-La Romana, Uvero Alto-Miches, and the Miches- Sabana de la Mar roads.
....and somehow improving the link of Sabana de la Mar to Hato Major is missing from the equation. Just so happens a little more than a week ago a delegation of politicians from the capital were in Sabana de la Mar to view the pier area for the ferry to Samana.
Damn, if they, the politicos, think they can improve ferry service without improving the road infrastructure between Hato Mayor and Sabana de la Mar. The residents have been very upset with the lack of government action to upgrade the road.
Eastern Road Grid's last link: 36-km road 80%+ done.
Hato Mayor road rebuild. Photo ''cascaron'' ''eggshell'' de hato mayor.com.do
