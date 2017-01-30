Eastern Road Grid's last link: 36-km road 80%+ done.

Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic.- Construction on the Hato Mayor-San Pedro de Macorís 36-kilometer highway is more than 80 percent complete, and is expected to open by the end of February.

Public Ministry Works chief of staff Ramón Antonio Pepín said the road and other works being built in the East region were part of Danilo Medina's 2016 presidential campaign promises.

During an inspection tour accompanied by Hato Mayor lawmakers and officials, Pepin said the project will conclude the Road Grid of the East, formed by the around San Pedro and La Romana; the San Pedro-La Romana, Uvero Alto-Miches, and the Miches- Sabana de la Mar roads.