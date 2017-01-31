Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Central banker Héctor Valdez Albizu met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission which has been in the country since Tuesday in consultations over of Article IV of the Agreement, in which IMF technicians annually review the Dominican economy's recent performance and outlook.

The IMF mission led by Aliona Cebotari will be in the country two weeks and will also visit the ministries of Finance, Economy, among other government agencies and some private sector entities.

When asked about its recent performance Valdez said the Dominican economy grew 6.6% in 2016, "the highest in Latin America for the third consecutive year and inflation was barely 1.70%, the second lowest in the last 33 years."