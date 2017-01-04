Santiago.- North region and Espaillat province business and retail leaders on Tuesday hailed the country's economic growth in 2016, and expect an even more promising 2017.

Santiago Retailers and Industries Association (ACIS) president Sandy Filpo and Espaillat Province Development Association former president Mario Cáceres agree that the Government's actions undertaken for the sector led to their growth.

Other Santiago business leaders quoted by local media also agree that the government measures spurred the country's economic gains last year and predict a positive impact in 2017.

The group of business and retail leaders add they agree with Administrative minister, José Ramón Peralta's statement that Dominican Republic's economic growth has been reflected in broad sectors of society.

Last week the Herrera and Santo Domingo Province Industries Association and the National Retailers and Provisions Association also agreed that the measures by president Danilo Medina's administration have boosted the economy.