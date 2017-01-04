Santo Domingo.- The removal of boats on the Ozama and Isabela rivers began Wednesday in compliance with an Environment Ministry resolution which a shipyard sought to challenge with a Cease and Desist court order.

The Dominican Port Authority (APD) and the Dominican Navy tow the metal hulks out to the Caribbean Sea, enforcing the Resolution which orders ridding the channels of these rivers of boats whose deadline to affect repairs has expired.

In a statement, APD director Víctor Gómez Casanova, and Navy commander Miguel Enrique Peña said they appointed Navy Capt. Jose David Rojas to head the operations to tow the vessels, together with Port Authority Environmental adviser and marine biologist Oswaldo Vasquez.