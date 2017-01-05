Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Wednesday said he's confident that the friendship and cooperation with the United States will continue when president-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

He said for the Dominican people and for president Danilo Medina, the Trump administration also poses an opportunity to continue expanding and boosting investment, trade and cooperation between the two nations.

"That large Dominican community in the US, as well as the historical ties that have united the two countries, will remain the pillars of good relations with each other," Vargas said.

He called the election of Dominican-born Adriano Espaillat to the US Congress a sign of the advance and strength of the Dominican community in America.

"The country expects that from the 20th of this month, with the administration of Donald Trump will establish the ties that will strengthen the good relations that we maintain with the United States," the official said in a press release.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: caribbeanking, 5 Jan 2017 12:28 PM
From: United States, ironbound
Not if Jeff Sessions have something to say about that.Remember he gave you so called want to be whites, mulatto negroes your nigga papers.
Written by: PERCEPCION, 5 Jan 2017 2:01 PM
From: United States
IV'3.1416'TER HV'MA'NO HV'MO'VR.


Good ties will continue with a Trump White House: top diplomat.!!!!


''BON 'J'E VI.!!!!


Drake - Do It Now (Heartbreak Drake Pt. 2 Mixtape)



>---(S)HA`RE T83 RO`A.D--->



https://youtu.be/gpbmtxwZr6U


Uploaded on Jul 11, 2009.



A.D 'O' _ _ RE: #9*6latens0.




EA7'L''E. * * *
Written by: Tuznik, 6 Jan 2017 1:55 AM
From: United States
Trump . Every undocumented person in America will have to leave . And then come back legally ..
Thats what trump said . And sessions is going to be a hit man for this theory that will make it happen . If he gets cleared . I hope not . We don't need Need a KKK type in charge of any thing .
We spent too much time and money putting and end to the KKK and the red neck prejudiced south .
Why bring all that back and put power behind it ?
Written by: Tuznik, 6 Jan 2017 12:46 PM
From: United States
When the big war comes . Will the DR join with trump ? If not . Sacrifices will be made .
Good relations won't save the cuts trump will make to foreign aid programs . And trump will say . Either your in .. Or your out. Militarily . Good luck with good relations alone .
