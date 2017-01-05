Good ties will continue with a Trump White House: top diplomat.!!!!

Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Wednesday said he's confident that the friendship and cooperation with the United States will continue when president-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

He said for the Dominican people and for president Danilo Medina, the Trump administration also poses an opportunity to continue expanding and boosting investment, trade and cooperation between the two nations.

"That large Dominican community in the US, as well as the historical ties that have united the two countries, will remain the pillars of good relations with each other," Vargas said.

He called the election of Dominican-born Adriano Espaillat to the US Congress a sign of the advance and strength of the Dominican community in America.

"The country expects that from the 20th of this month, with the administration of Donald Trump will establish the ties that will strengthen the good relations that we maintain with the United States," the official said in a press release.