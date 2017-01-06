Santo Domingo.- Engineers, Architects and Surveyors Guild (Codia) president Edita Vizcaíno on Thursday hailed the growth in Dominican Republic's construction sector during 2016, and predicts an even better year for infrastructure investment.

She stressed the Government's major investments and incentives to the construction sector that she affirms have positively impacted the real estate sector, resulting in an increase in priority works nationwide.

"The release of resources from the legal reserve authorized by the Monetary Board for the granting of loans for low-cost housing, as well as aid to agricultural producers affected by floods is another valued initiative," the head of Codia said.

Vizcaíno said the release of RD$12.0 billion (US$260.9 million) for long-term loans at low rates for real estate will have a great impact this year.

She added that the construction sector's dynamism is evidenced by the large number of schools, housing projects, including condos.