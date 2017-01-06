Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted the fuel prices for the week from January 7 to 13, when premium gasoline will cost RD$214.80 and regular will cost RD$199.20, or RD$4.00 more per gallon on both.

Regular diesel will continue at RD$154.00; optimum diesel at RD$168.60; avtur at RD$116.90; kerosene at RD$142.00, and fuel oil at RD$97.80 per gallon.

Propane gas will cost RD$106.10 per gallon, or RD$3.00 higher, while natural gas remains at RD$25.26 per cubic meter.

The Central Bank's posted average exchange rate of RD$46.79 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.