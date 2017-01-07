Close Gallery
It´s about cleanup time. Ozama
Santo Domingo.- Government officials including one mayor on Friday announced a joint push to enforce the resolution which bans the repair and the dismantling of boats on the Ozama and Isabela rivers, where at least two ships have already been towed out of the area.

Environment minister Francisco Domínguez and Port Authority (Apordom) director Víctor Gomez headed a meeting with technicians from both agencies, who'll work on towing ships out of the Ozama and Isabela, to undisclosed scrap metal sites.

Santo Domingo Norte René Polanco mayor said separately that the city council supports the Government's decision to clean up the waterways.

He said he expects Environment to involve the to recover Greater Santo Domingo's main bodies of water, and announced that he municipalities' human resources and logistics will be made available to Environment to enforce the ban which took effect January 1.

Polanco said his city cleans up as many as three gulleys each week to avert polluting the rivers and protect the thousands of families who live on their banks. 

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: sweetbabyj, 7 Jan 2017 11:19 AM
From: United States
until you change the mindset of the people who throw away trash and plastic on the ground you will never accomplish anything. Simply go upstream and look at the trash that ends up in the river. Purchase a trash dredge and fine those who dump garbage into the rivers. The people who have no way to dispose of the trash simply find a low spot or stream and dump it in.
Written by: Trinitario809, 7 Jan 2017 2:51 PM
From: Dominican Republic, is not the solution to Haiti's problems !
Poor danny00. They're gonna tow his black ass out of the Ozama river.
Smh..
