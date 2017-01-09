Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The Public Works Ministry on Sunday announced a traffic detour from 10:30pm on Tuesday Jan. 10,  27 kilometers east of the capital on the Las Americas highway, in front of the Cybernetic Park and the Andres Port exit, at La Caleta, Boca Chica.

It said traffic will be detoured in both directions starting 5am Wednesday, to allow the installation of the "Double T" central beams of the foot bridge over the highway,.

In a statement, Public Works said traffic (AMET) cops and its roadside assistance personnel will be stationed at the site to ease traffic, adding that the detour routes will be clearly marked.

Written by: Ricardolito, 9 Jan 2017 5:18 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Well which is it to be because these two places are some kilometres apart ?? I think it will probably be at the turn off to the Cybernetic Park ..The turn off coming from the capital has been blocked for some months ..In front of the port exit , there is aleady an overpass , which is working very well and a foot bridge is almost impossible .
Or will the detour be from the overpass to someway past the turn off to Cybernetic Park ??
