Santo Domingo.- In the heels of a recent visit to the country, the International Monetary Fund will issue a statement early next week outlining its mission's assessment of the performance of the Dominican economy, as well as prospects for the coming months.

The information was disclosed by the Central Bank during a Thursday meeting with the members of the IMF mission.

The meeting, which was attended by head of mission Aliona Cebotari, "highlighted the sustained growth of the Dominican economy in the last three years, above its potential, accompanied by low inflation rates and a strengthened external position, notable for a low deficit level in the current accounts and an increase in international reserves by the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic."

Local CB officials as well as the commission members analyzed the international environment with a focus on the economic and financial measures recently adopted by the United States government.

Aliona Cebotari was accompanied by Robert Rennhack and economists Svetlana Cerovic, Andras Komaromi, Xiaodan Dion and Ben Sutton.

The DB was represented by its deputy governor, Clarissa de la Rocha de Torres, manager Ervin Novas, deputy general manager Frank Montaño, deputy manager for monetary policy Joel Tejeda, economic adviser Olga Díaz and Frank Fuentes, the Dominican representative at the IMF.