Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted the fuel prices for the week from February 11 to 17, when premium gasoline will cost RD$214.30 and regular gasoline will cost RD$198.70, both RD$2.00 higher per gallon.

Regular diesel will cost RD$153.00; optimum diesel will cost RD$166.60 of RD$2.00 more each; avtur will cost RD$115.90 and kerosene will cost RD$141.00, both increased RD$2.00, while fuel oil remains at RD$95.80 per gallon

Propane gas remains at RD$108.00 as well as natural gas, at RD$25.26 per cubic meter.

The Central Bank's exchange rate of RD$47.01 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.

