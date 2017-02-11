Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies on Friday passed sweeping legislation which mergers the Metropolitan Transit Authority (AMET) and Santiago counterpart Ametrasan, to create the Traffic Safety and Land Transport General Directorate (Digesett), among other measures.

The bill passed by the lower chamber after some modifications by the Senate fines motorists the equivalent of 20 minimum wages for moving violations, cancels the driver's license for reckless driving from one to five years and sets up an accrued points system for every violation.

The legislation now goes to president Danilo Medina, who's expected to sign it into law.

The initiative was by deputy Tobias Crespo, who denied that there are privileges in favor of the National Business Council (Conep).

He said the Senate made some modifications to the bill as proposed by government agencies and private sector and organizations.