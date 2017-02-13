Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's Central Bank on Monday that January prices climbed 0.62% compared with December, paced by foods.

In its monthly report, the Central Bank said annual inflation, from January 2016 to January 2017, stood at 2.33%, below the lower limit of the established range of 4.0% ± 1.0%.

"Core annual inflation stood at 1.85%. (This indicator measures the inflationary pressures of monetary origin, isolating the effects of exogenous factors, thus enabling clearer signals to be drawn for the conduct of monetary policy)," the Central Bank said.

It said prices on foods and non alcoholic beverages climbed 0.79% in January, followed by transport (0.86%) and housing (1.20%).