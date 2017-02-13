Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.-  Dominican Republic's Central Bank on Monday that January prices climbed 0.62% compared with December, paced by foods.

In its monthly report, the Central Bank said annual inflation, from January 2016 to January 2017, stood at 2.33%, below the lower limit of the established range of 4.0% ± 1.0%.

"Core annual inflation stood at 1.85%. (This indicator measures the inflationary pressures of monetary origin, isolating the effects of exogenous factors, thus enabling clearer signals to be drawn for the conduct of monetary policy)," the Central Bank said.

It said prices on foods and non alcoholic beverages climbed 0.79% in January, followed by transport (0.86%) and housing (1.20%).

Written by: chillinout, 13 Feb 2017 12:40 PM
From: Dominican Republic
A 4% target for inflation is brutal. Inflation is a tax which reduces the standard of living unless wages exceed the inflation rate which i doubt will happen. A 4% inflation rate means in one year $100.00 item will cost $104.00. Five years of 4% yrly inflation it will cost $121.66.
