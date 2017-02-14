Santo Domingo.- US president Donald Trump offered the post of ambassador in the Dominican Republic his neighbor in Palm Beach, Florida billionaire Robin Bernstein, who was also an activist during his candidacy for the presidency .

Florida media report that Trump's offer to his neighbor at the posh Mar-a-Lago Club, where Trump's sister also has a residence, where Central Romana Corp's Pepe Fanjul and other billionaires also reside.

Robin Bernstein is married to an insurance magnate Richard Bernstein. Both headed the Republican Party delegates in Tallahassee, Fla,, for the confirmation of the electoral votes cast for the now US president.

Trump's decision to announce Robin Bernstein's nomination came during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago.