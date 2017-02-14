Close Gallery
Robin Bernstein. Photo rbernstein.com.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- US president Donald Trump  offered the post of ambassador in the Dominican Republic his neighbor in Palm Beach, Florida billionaire Robin Bernstein, who was also an activist during his candidacy for the presidency .

Florida media report that Trump's offer to his neighbor at the posh Mar-a-Lago Club, where Trump's sister also has a residence, where Central Romana Corp's Pepe Fanjul and other billionaires also reside.

Robin Bernstein is married to an insurance magnate Richard Bernstein. Both headed the Republican Party delegates in Tallahassee, Fla,, for the confirmation of the electoral votes cast for the now US president.

Trump's decision to announce Robin Bernstein's nomination came during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
7 comment(s)
Written by: anthonyC, 14 Feb 2017 11:42 AM
From: United States



Tallahassee, Tenn?


Seriously?
Written by: bernies, 14 Feb 2017 11:45 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
This is good for the DR because this lady knows a lot of billionaires and it is also in the real estate business which could lead to some of her friends visiting the country and might buy something here. Contrary to the one that left that came here to be a pro of all those groups sponsor.
Written by: Brien, 14 Feb 2017 1:24 PM
From: United States
The Embassy just got a lot uglier!
Written by: Tuznik, 14 Feb 2017 2:02 PM
From: United States
Just what Latin America hates ... Big time American capitalists trying to run their govt. for them .
As for real estate deals ..... Don't do it . No matter what changes . Americans will be a target . And the cops will do nothing as usual . Unless you are like this woman . Rich enough to afford 24 hr security . And a few body guards .
Written by: generoso, 15 Feb 2017 10:12 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Diplomatic political appointees instead of career state department officials as US ambassadors, appear to be the new trend in US foreign policy, even for first world nations. Remember that Carolyn Kennedy was US ambassador to Japan until recently. The DR should provide the red carpet to businesswoman Robin Bernstein who has an MBA and is known for her charitable and philanthropic endeavors.
Written by: danny00, 15 Feb 2017 10:40 AM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
Wonder why he could put his friend into one garbage can?
Written by: Tuznik, 15 Feb 2017 10:02 PM
From: United States
Generoso Good call ! I'll reject the insult-able stuff . But I fear rich Americans in American policies in Latin America , will see the return of rich American capitalists with deep pocketed politicians returning to take over every thing . Just Trumps getting involved in trade deals in Latin America will bring up old memories and revolts . I'm old enough to know that the Cuban revolution was not just about communism . It was against big American companies ( American fruit company ) and gangsters . That were buying up their governments . I'm not making a claim . Just a serious thought .
The revolutions all across Latin America that had spread so quickly . Haven't died out . They just went to sleep . Or became cartels with respect on top of power from many other people who haven't forgotten .about it . Trump has the whole world listening . He better use that with respect of sorts .
So far . He is digging a hole domestically . The fuze is there . Any body got a match
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 