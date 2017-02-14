Santo Domingo.- The Dominican capital's Cable Car will cost more than RD$3.0 billion (US$63.0 million) and benefit more than 300,000 commuters from 30 barrios along its 5-kilometer stretch linked to the Metro stations at Gualey and Santo Domingo Norte.

The project headed by the Administrative Ministry aims to connect districts whose location and sprawl makes it hard to establish an efficient transport service.

The single cabin cable transport system has a RD$3.06 billion price tag, of which 31.3% has already been disbursed.

Most of the Cable Car's towers have already been erected, while nearly 87% of the land has already been appropriated.