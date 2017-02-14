Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican capital's Cable Car will cost more than RD$3.0 billion (US$63.0 million) and benefit more than 300,000 commuters from 30 barrios along its 5-kilometer stretch linked to the Metro stations at Gualey and Santo Domingo Norte.

The project headed by the Administrative Ministry aims to connect districts whose location and sprawl makes it hard to establish an efficient transport service.

The single cabin cable transport system has a RD$3.06 billion price tag, of which 31.3% has already been disbursed.

Most of the Cable Car's towers have already been erected, while nearly 87% of the land has already been appropriated.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: chillinout, 14 Feb 2017 10:38 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Has to be safer than using the roads.
Written by: bernies, 14 Feb 2017 12:09 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Not only safer, but also cleaner and more efficient and on time.
Written by: Ricardolito, 14 Feb 2017 12:20 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Well , we still have some to wait to see if this thing can work without maintenance
Written by: zooma, 15 Feb 2017 7:34 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Maintenance and 24/7 power are the two keys to keep this passenger transport mode viable. Gov't don't screw it up !

