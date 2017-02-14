Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's young entrepreneurs grouped in ANJE on Tuesday said it's high time for the State to "send a clear and forceful signal" of "zero tolerance" on corruption cases and the full independence of powers, to the population and to politicians as well.

ANJE's statement comes just two days after prominent attorney and political leader Marino Vinicio Castillo (Vincho) slammed the organization for in his view, failing to speak out against the rampant government corruption.

In a statement, the young entrepreneurs stressed the importance of the Justice Ministry sending a strong message to the population, which mitigates the public perception of a questioned independence of branches of Government.

"It's also time to send a direct message to society as a whole that there will be no tolerance for cases of corruption, abuse of power, embezzlement of public funds or any other kind, involving a lack of transparency in the handling and theft of state funds," said ANJE president Eugene Rault Grullón.