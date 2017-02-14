Close Gallery
Eugene Rault Grullón. Photo anje.org.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's young entrepreneurs grouped in ANJE on Tuesday said it's high time for the State to "send a clear and forceful signal" of "zero tolerance" on corruption cases and the full independence of powers, to the population and to politicians as well.

ANJE's statement comes just two days after prominent attorney and political leader Marino Vinicio Castillo (Vincho) slammed the organization for in his view, failing to speak out against the rampant government corruption.

In a statement, the young entrepreneurs stressed the importance of the Justice Ministry sending a strong message to the population, which mitigates the public perception of a questioned independence of branches of Government.

"It's also time to send a direct message to society as a whole that there will be no tolerance for cases of corruption, abuse of power, embezzlement of public funds or any other kind, involving a lack of transparency in the handling and theft of state funds," said ANJE president Eugene Rault Grullón.

COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: Ricardolito, 14 Feb 2017 4:22 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I am almost getting tired of all these unsubstantiated claims of rampant corruption. Just come up with some evidence of recent cases because everything is about cases years ago ....The entire country is based on tiguerism ...it pervades all sectors of the community where Dominicans are on the look out to make some money by trickery ..People just have to adjust to this because if they do not they will have high blood pressure very soon .Most is greasing palms sort of stuff. The two areas where big corruption takes place is in connection with law and order and the other with bribes on contracts .The former is odious and scary and The latter is a world wide problem on a big scale. But apart from greasing palms and the two examples I mentioned,can some one give evidence of this rampant corruption as DT calls it .
