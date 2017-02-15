Santo Domingo.- Nearly all tributaries of the Yaque del Norte, Yaque del Sur, Yuna and Nizao rivers are born in Valle Nuevo National Park, in Constanza, in central La Vega province.

Moreover, their waters supply the dams Jigüey-Aguacate, Valdesia, Sabana Yegua, Sabaneta, Rincon and Hatillo, which in turn feed the aqueducts of Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, Baní, San Juan, Del Southwest, San Francisco, Salcedo, Villa Tapia, Tenares, Santiago, Moca, Navarrete, Esperanza and Montecristi.

"From the hydrological standpoint, practically all major and most medium hydrological infrastructure works are linked to Valle Nuevo's key role as a key supplier of water," said Santo Domingo State University (UASD) Environment Commission coordinator Luis Carvajal. "There are very few hydraulic structures in the country that don't depend on Valle Nuevo."

He said Valle Nuevo's water not only supplies seven million Dominicans, it also irrigates thousands of hectares of farmlands across the country.

"Valle Nuevo provides water to all of the Dominican Republic's important agricultural valleys: Cibao Oriental, Cibao Occidental, Cibao Central, Valle San de Juan, the Plena de Azua…, all agricultural production in Ocoa, Montecristi And Barahona," Carvajal said.

He called the National Park a center which produces water for agriculture, regulates currents and stabilizes the microclimate. "It's a place where biodiversity is concentrated and dispersed and endangered native and endemic species are sheltered."