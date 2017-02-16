Santo Domingo.- Numerous Dominican agribusiness and industrial leaders will visit Guatemala to submit to the Central American Parliament (Parlacen) the reasons why the region should revise the Free Trade Agreement with the United States (DR-Cafta), which has been in effect for more than 10 years.

National Agro Producers Federation (Confenagro) president Eric Rivero said the delegates will submit their proposal to Parlacen to forge a multinational alliance in which all sectors interested in revising the pact can take part.

"The delegation plans to develop a wide-reaching agenda of meetings in search of support," Rivero said, quoted by eldia.com.do.