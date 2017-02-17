Close Gallery
Natural gas navigates steadily.
Santo Domingo-. The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted the fuel prices for the week from February 18 to 24, when premium gasoline will remain at RD$214.30 and regular at RD$198.70 per gallon

Regular diesel will still cost RD$153.00; optimum RD$166.60; avtur RD$115.90; kerosene RD$141.00 and fuel oil RD$95.80 per gallon.

Propane will cost RD$111.00, an increase of RD$3.00 per gallon, while natural gas remains unchanged at RD$25.26 per cubic meter.

The Dominican Republic Central Bank's posted average exchange rate of RD$47.14 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.

