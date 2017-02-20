Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.- President Danilo Medina on Sunday announced financing for new boats for members of the Andrés Boca Chica Fishermen's Cooperative (COOPABOCB), in Andrés, BocaChica.

The RD$13.0 million in financing by the Special Agricultural Development Fund (FEDA) seeks to make the fishermen's work more profitable and safer.

"They will go from working in precarious and unsafe boats to fishing in modern boats, with everything necessary to do their job well," the Presidency tweeted.

"The details of the financing will be released Wednesday, when a commission will carry out a new study on site to integrate a greater number of fishermen and reduce the Cooperative's credit burden."