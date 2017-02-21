Santo Domingo.- Environment minister Francisco Dominguez and Dominican Civil Aviation Institute (IDAC) director Alejandro Herrera on Monday met with helicopter pilots who will alert authorities during the country's period of major forest fires.

Flight Standards coordinator Gabriel Medina hosted the meeting at IDAC, aimed at obtaining the pilots' collaboration to detect forest fires quickly.

Dominguez said they work to control forest fires helped by pilots who fly over wooded and protected areas.

Drought, the tilling of farmlands and the season's typical strong winds are mostly to blame for the forest fires.