Herman Strauss. Photo sosúanews.com 
Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.- Business and community leader Herman Strauss, founder of Sosúa products and one of the owners of several hotels and properties in Sosúa, died Monday afternoon.

Relatives and associates told local media that Strauss died while receiving medical care in a private clinic in the city.

The business leader and prominent member of the local Jewish community had suffered from poor health during several years.

Written by: guillermone, 21 Feb 2017 5:48 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

I once met Herman Strauss while in Sosua some years back. He was a good and honorable man. May he rest in peace.
