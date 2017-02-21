Santo Domingo.- Spanish airline mogul Pepe Hidalgo, president of the Globalia group, met Monday with Helidosa Aviation president Gonzalo Castillo Jr., to explore investments in the country's aviation sector.

Hidalgo, whose group Globalia includes Air Europa, Be Live hotels and Viajes Halcón travel, also has more than 30 hotels in the Be Live chain, six of which are in Dominican territory, and with more than 10,000 rooms worldwide.

His companies are also employs more than 20,000 people around the world, with around 4,000 jobs in the Dominican Republic.

Another of his companies, Air Europa, is one of the most important in Spain's aviation sector, which in the country operates with Boeing 787 aircraft, the world's most modern.

Helidosa, which operates since 1992, is the largest air services provider in the Dominican Republic, the Caribbean and Central America, in operating figures and number of aircraft.

It provides local and international air ambulance, tour services and international corporate flights, among others.

During the visit Hidalgo reiterated that he aims to continue investing in the Dominican Republic.