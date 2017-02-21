Close Gallery
Stricter controls required
Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Tuesday signed the Mobility, Land Transport, Traffic and Road Safety bill into Law, which creates the National Traffic and Land Transport Institute (INTRANT) as a national governing agency, with a financially autonomous status, and forms part of the Public Works Ministry.

The new agency abolishes five transport sector regulatory institutions: The Technical Land Transport Office (OTTT), the Land Transit Directorate (DGTT), the Taxis Administration and Regulation Council (CART), the Public Transport Drivers Pensions and Retirements, and the Land Transport Development Fund (Fondet).

The new law also creates the General Traffic Safety and Land Transport Agency (DIGESETT), which fuses the Metropolitan Transit Authority (AMET) and the Santiago Metropolitan Transit Authority (AMETRASAN).

Moreover, the new agency will oversee the fines and infractions and control the land passenger and cargo transport and road safety, as part of the National Police.

Controls

The legislation establishes controls on public transport such as the age of drivers, the number of passengers in vehicles, their lifespan; the number of passengers on motorcycles; bars the transport of children under 8 on motorcycles, among other rules.

COMMENTS
6 comment(s)
Written by: laman00, 21 Feb 2017 3:46 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA

Medina signs sweeping transport bill into Law

Who's going to enforce all these new laws ?
Written by: Brien, 21 Feb 2017 3:49 PM
From: United States
Are these laws that were passed for the general public to obey or laws to establish/re-establish another agency? Will there be any new laws?
Written by: caonabo, 21 Feb 2017 3:55 PM
From: Dominican Republic
All good questions answers found....next stop the Twilight Zone....
Written by: Ricardolito, 21 Feb 2017 6:21 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I can not imagine for one moment that Dominicans will stop carrying children under the age of 8 on the family bike or pasola .....so many laws here ,including wearing helmets on bikes that even the police and AMET do not follow them ..People do want they want here regardless of laws.
Written by: zooma, 21 Feb 2017 6:56 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

In practice the law will be swept under the rug.

The only ones caught for infractions will be those having ability to pay fines and the poor who appear to be of Haitian origin.

Written by: BLANCO, 22 Feb 2017 11:12 AM
From: Dominican Republic
NOTICE They stole the pension funds and the development funds...how much was it?????
