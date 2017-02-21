Medina signs sweeping transport bill into Law

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Tuesday signed the Mobility, Land Transport, Traffic and Road Safety bill into Law, which creates the National Traffic and Land Transport Institute (INTRANT) as a national governing agency, with a financially autonomous status, and forms part of the Public Works Ministry.

The new agency abolishes five transport sector regulatory institutions: The Technical Land Transport Office (OTTT), the Land Transit Directorate (DGTT), the Taxis Administration and Regulation Council (CART), the Public Transport Drivers Pensions and Retirements, and the Land Transport Development Fund (Fondet).

The new law also creates the General Traffic Safety and Land Transport Agency (DIGESETT), which fuses the Metropolitan Transit Authority (AMET) and the Santiago Metropolitan Transit Authority (AMETRASAN).

Moreover, the new agency will oversee the fines and infractions and control the land passenger and cargo transport and road safety, as part of the National Police.

Controls

The legislation establishes controls on public transport such as the age of drivers, the number of passengers in vehicles, their lifespan; the number of passengers on motorcycles; bars the transport of children under 8 on motorcycles, among other rules.