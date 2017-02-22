Santo Domingo.- Finance minister Donald Guerrero on Tuesday said the government is willing to promote fiscal changes, focusing especially on the elimination of some tax breaks and improved tax collection, but noted that a sweeping fiscal adjustment isn't necessary, as International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently recommended.

"We don't dismiss the IMF's comments. We share the comments that the country needs to strengthen its revenue raising base. The difference we have with the position of the Fund is that we know that once the construction of the Punta Catalina plant is completed, resources that have been transferred during the last years for its construction - which reach approximately 1% of GDP - are going to release, and will allow fiscal accounts to strengthen even more," the official said.

After the visit of its technical delegation, the IMF stated concern about the sustainability of the Dominican debt and suggested that an "important fiscal adjustment" was required. "It would be irresponsible to sit down to negotiate a fiscal pact that involves new tax figures if we’re unable to administer them."

In a press conference at the Finance Ministry, Guerrero said there is a provision for the relief of public accounts and to revise tax exemptions, which account for 6.4% of GDP, some of which have already fulfilled their objectives.

As an example Guerrero cited the Cinematographic Activity Promotion Law 108-10, which includes tax breaks on income. He said it aims to maintain the same figure, "but with a greater ability to monitor whether the exemptions are granted to those who correspond."

He also referred to the elimination of bearer shares, which he described as "havens to hide beneficiaries from operations that are plausible to be taxed. That figure is going to disappear from the Dominican Republic."