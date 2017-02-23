Santo Domingo.- The United Kingdom has £500.0M available to invest in infrastructure projects in the Dominican Republic, UK ambassador Chris Campbell revealed Wednesday.

He said last week a team of the UK Export Finance (UKF), a UK government agency, was in the country to establish the level of cooperation it can offer the Dominican Republic for its infrastructure projects.

He said Finance minister Donald Guerrero and Economy minister Isidoro Santana, as well as Central banker Hector Valdez Albizu, and the British companies, met to announce the level of coverage in two weeks, "but I think it would be at least something like 500 million pounds sterling, which would be for infrastructure projects that include energy, water and others."

Campbell said his country could invest in any project, except in coal projects, because it was banned since January of this year, and the credit agencies can not support these types of projects.

Quoted by elcaribe.com.do, the diplomat said for that financing, the Dominican Government has to identify and prioritize the projects in which the UK will invest in financing.

He said the financing will have a low interest rate, since, like all development agencies, the interest is lower than what the market can offer.

He cited as an example the solar energy plant located in Egypt, built with panels made in China, but with British management which is 20%, established by the UKF.