Madison, New Jersey /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that Sergio Llach Luxury Dominican Properties in eastern Dominican Republic is the newest member of its network and will now operate as Sergio Llach Sotheby's International Realty.

Sergio Llach is the owner and operator of the boutique firm established in 2002 that serves the luxury residential real estate markets of La Romana, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo and Dominican Republic.

"Known for its beaches, resorts and golf courses, the Dominican Republic is an ideal second-home location," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "Sergio Llach and his knowledgeable team have a profound understanding of the luxury consumer in the Dominican Republic and we are proud to welcome them to our global network."

"Providing excellent client service is how we measure our success," said Llach. "The wealth of opportunities provided by the Sotheby's International Realty® brand will allow us to serve our clients at the highest level of quality and we are proud to be a member of the Sotheby's International Realty network."

The Sotheby's International Realty brand also has an affiliate in northern Dominican Republic, Holden Sotheby's International Realty. The two brokerage companies plan to work cooperatively to best serve clientele around the island.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 20,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 850 offices in 65 countries and territories worldwide. Sergio Llach Sotheby's International Realty listings will be marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website.

In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.