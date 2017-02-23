Santo Domingo.- Dominican Exporters Association (Adoexpo) president Álvaro Sousa on Thursday warned against concentrating the country's exports toward just one nation.

In remarks to open the Adoexpo luncheon, the business leader said although Dominican Republic exports to more than 150 countries, some 47% of its products end up in one nation.

Sousa said among Adoexpo's objectives is to establish a National Export Strategy that promotes competitiveness and innovation. "In this plan our offer of exportable products and services must be in keeping with the current and future needs and demands of international markets."

He said he's upbeat over the clear and continuous plans to expand to other markets, not only at the level of countries, but also in export volumes.

Sousa added that the country must continue to bolster public-private partnerships that offer facilities and benefits to those companies that wish to sell abroad.